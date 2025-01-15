Union Home Minister Amit Shah playfully scolded his son and ICC Chairman Jay Shah during Aarti at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad during the Uttarayan festival. The video capturing a light-hearted moment between Shah and Jay Shah went viral. During the aarti, Amit Shah was seen performing the rituals and passing the sacred flame near Jay Shah's son. In a protective gesture, Jay instinctively shielded his child from the flames. Amit Shah, in a playful tone, remarked in Gujarati, "Kassu nai thay, tare kai novo navay no chokro che," which translates to, "Nothing will happen; do you have a new and unique son?" Amit Shah Uttarayan Celebration Video: Union Minister Flies Kite at Shanti Niketan Society in Ahmedabad's Ghatlodiya To Celebrate Makar Sankranti, Viral Clip Surfaces.

‘Do You Have New and Unique Son?’: Amit Shah Scolds Son Jay

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)