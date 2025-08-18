An elderly man was injured after a stray dog bit him on the face in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar CIDCO township on Sunday evening, August 17. CCTV video of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, shows the man walking through an alley when the dog suddenly lunges at him, causing him to fall to the ground. The dog continued its assault until bystanders intervened and scared it away. The victim sustained injuries to his face and hands and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Reportedly, the same dog has so far attacked 14 people. Dog Attack in Pune: Stray Dog With Suspected Rabies Bites 17 People in Indapur, Panic As Hospital Lacked Anti-Rabies Serum (Watch Video).

Stray Dog Bites Elderly Man on Face in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Video: Stray Dog Bites Elderly Man On Face, Locals Say He's Victim No. 14https://t.co/9DW0MDI7r7 pic.twitter.com/jWPwud3JEe — NDTV (@ndtv) August 18, 2025

