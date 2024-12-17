A distressing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district has raised concerns over aggressive dog breeds. A viral video captured a Pitbull attacking a child playing outside his house in a residential society. The video shows the dog knocking the child to the ground and fiercely biting him. A woman witnessing the attack rushed to help but struggled to free the child from the dog’s grip. After several tense seconds, more people intervened and managed to rescue the injured child, who was seen limping. Jalandhar: Elderly Woman on Way to Gurdwara Attacked by Pack of 7-8 Stray Dogs Near Wadala Chowk in Punjab, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Dog Attack in Hapur

The dog menace continues This is a PitBull attack in Hapur in UP! So freaking scary. Why on earth are pit bulls still being allowed to be kept as pets Aren’t they banned?#DOGS #pitbull pic.twitter.com/ROw0qjjHpc — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)