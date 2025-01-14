In a shocking double murder case, two individuals were brutally bludgeoned to death with boulders in Rangareddy, Telangana, on the night of January 11, 2025. The victims, identified as 25 to 30-year-old Ankit Saket, a labourer, and an unnamed woman of the same age, were found near an abandoned stone crusher in Puppalguda. Ankit's body was discovered with stab wounds and a crushed head, while the woman was similarly struck in the head with a boulder about 60 meters away. Cyberabad Police have initiated an investigation, though the motive behind the killings remains unclear. Rangareddy: Student Dies by Self-Immolation After Losing Over INR 4 Lakh in Online Betting Apps in Telangana, Probe Launched.

Two Found Dead Near Stone Crusher in Rangareddy

Rangareddy, Telangana | A case of double murder took place in hillocks, and probably took place Saturday night at an abandoned stone crusher in Puppalguda. A man aged between 25 and 30 years, who seems to be a labourer, was stabbed and smashed his head with a boulder to death.… — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

