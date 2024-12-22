Rangareddy, December 20: A college student died by self-immolation after allegedly losing over INR 4 lakh in online betting in Telangana's Rangareddy district. Unable to pay off his debts, the deceased, identified as 21-year-old Sai Kiran, took the extreme step on the night of December 20 at his home in Rangareddy. The young man, who had been struggling with mounting debts from his online betting addiction, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

As reported by the Times of India, Sai Kiran, a first-year degree student from Maheshwaram, had been deeply involved in online betting, which led to his financial downfall. Despite his efforts to cover his losses, including borrowing money from friends and even selling his scooter for INR 40,000, he found himself sinking deeper into debt. Kiran reportedly hid his addiction from his mother, a daily wage labourer, who was unaware of his growing financial troubles. His tragic end came after a confrontation over his scooter when his mother asked to see it, prompting an emotional response from Kiran. Hyderabad: Fed Up With Husband's Torture, Woman Techie Orders Poison Online, Dies by Suicide in Miyapur; FIR Registered.

Authorities revealed that Kiran had lost approximately INR 4 lakh through various online betting apps, which he attempted to recover by continuing to gamble. The mounting pressure and shame from his inability to repay the debts pushed him to take the extreme step of self-immolation. Despite being rushed to the hospital with severe burns, Kiran could not survive the injuries, leaving his family in shock. Police officials have initiated an investigation into the incident, focusing on Kiran's online betting activities and financial dealings. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Jumps to Death With Daughter From 18th Floor of Building in Cyberabad’s Narsingi, Investigations Underway.

This incident mirrors a similar tragedy that occurred just days earlier in the same district, where a 25-year-old man, T Lingam, ended his life after suffering substantial losses in online betting. Like Kiran, Lingam had borrowed large sums of money to cover his losses and could not repay his debts, leading to his suicide.

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

