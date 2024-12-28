Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi criticized the government's decision to conduct former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's cremation at Nigambodh Ghat. They called it a disrespect to his legacy, highlighting his contributions as India’s first Sikh Prime Minister and a global economic leader. Priyanka Gandhi pointed out the lack of adequate arrangements at the cremation site, causing inconvenience to the public and Dr Singh’s family. Both leaders demanded the highest respect and an official memorial for the former Prime Minister. Dr Manmohan Singh Laid to Rest: Nation Bids Farewell to ‘Architect of India’s Economic Reforms’ With Full State Honours (Video).

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Condemn Cremation at Nigambodh Ghat

भारत माता के महान सपूत और सिख समुदाय के पहले प्रधानमंत्री डॉ मनमोहन सिंह जी का अंतिम संस्कार आज निगमबोध घाट पर करवाकर वर्तमान सरकार द्वारा उनका सरासर अपमान किया गया है। एक दशक के लिए वह भारत के प्रधानमंत्री रहे, उनके दौर में देश आर्थिक महाशक्ति बना और उनकी नीतियां आज भी देश के… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2024

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ मनमोहन सिंह जी के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए यथोचित स्थान न उपलब्ध कराकर सरकार ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री के पद की गरिमा, मनमोहन सिंह जी की शख्सियत, उनकी विरासत और खुद्दार सिख समुदाय के साथ न्याय नहीं किया। इससे पहले सभी पूर्व प्रधानमंत्रियों को सर्वोच्च सम्मान और… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 28, 2024

