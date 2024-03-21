D V Sadananda Gowda, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP MP, has been denied a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Despite his disappointment at not being able to contest from Bangalore North again, the 71-year-old former Union Minister has pledged his continued allegiance to the BJP and dismissed any speculation of joining the Congress. He also expressed his intent to “purify” the BJP. The BJP has instead chosen Shobha Karandlaje, the current Union Minister of State and representative of the Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha segment, to contest from Bangalore North. Sadananda Gowda To Retire? Former Karnataka CM Instructed by BJP High Command To Retire From Electoral Politics, Says BS Yediyurappa (Watch Video).

D V Sadananda Gowda Will Not Join Congress

BJP leader and former Karnataka CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda holds a press conference in Bengaluru, he says, "I am upset with BJP as the election ticket (from Bangalore North seat) has been given to someone else in my place. Yes, I was invited to join the Congress party, but I will… pic.twitter.com/uhs9fRa6wQ — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

Amid specualtions- @DVSadanandGowda clarifies he will be staying in @BJP4Karnataka. He says his aim is to "purify" the BJP now. — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) March 21, 2024

