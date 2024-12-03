Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been rushed to Jupiter Hospital in Thane as his health deteriorated. According to sources, Shinde was rushed to Jupiter Hospital as his health condition showed no signs of improvement. It is also learned that doctors have advised full examination of Eknath Shinde's health. The Shiv Sena leader was suffering from a throat infection and fever. Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Leader Girish Mahajan Meets Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, Discusses Devendra Fadnavis’ Oath Taking Event Set To Take Place on December 5.

Eknath Shinde's Health Shows No Improvement

Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has been rushed to Jupiter Hospital, in Thane as his health condition shows no sign of improvement. Doctors have advised the full examination of his health: Sources (file pic) pic.twitter.com/EQmMCwiD7i — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

