Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic visit to the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday, becoming the first sitting prime minister to do so. Following his prayers at the temple, an interesting interaction took place where PM Modi fed the temple elephant. The elephant reciprocated by blessing the Prime Minister and playing a mouth organ for him. Earlier, on his way to the temple, PM Modi took the time to greet the public and BJP workers who had assembled to welcome him. This visit marks a significant moment in the Prime Minister’s engagement with cultural and religious sites across the country.

