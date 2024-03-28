Erode MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) senior functionary A Ganesamoorthy, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore, died of cardiac arrest at 5.05 a.m. on Thursday, March 28. He was 77 years old. He reportedly consumed poison and was rushed to a private hospital in Erode where he was provided first-aid on March 24. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore where his condition continued to remain in critical condition. He passed away in the morning. Tamil Nadu: MDMK MP Ganeshamurthi Continues To Be on Ventilator Support After Suicide Attempt.

Erode MP Ganesamoorthy Dies

