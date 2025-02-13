In a shocking incident in Anapolis, Brazil, a woman suffered severe burn injuries after her mobile phone exploded in her back pocket while she was grocery shopping. The explosion occurred on Saturday when fumes suddenly started emanating from her pants, shocking her husband, who quickly noticed the fire and rushed to her aid. The phone, a Motorola Moto E32, was reportedly less than a year old. CCTV footage from the supermarket captured the terrifying moment, showing the woman in distress while her husband tried to extinguish the flames. The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was treated for second and third-degree burns on her back, hand, forearm, and buttocks. Brazil Shocker: Refused Alcohol, Woman Ploughs Car Into Liquor Store Crushing 2 Employees; Video Surfaces.

Woman Suffers Burns After Phone Explodes in Back Pocket at Supermarket in Brazil

Cell phone explodes in back pocket of woman in Anápolis, Brazil, on Saturday as she shopped for groceries. She was rushed to the hospital after suffering second and third-degree burns. The phone was reportedly a Motorola Moto E32 that was less than a year old. pic.twitter.com/7YqVwElgZM — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 12, 2025

Woman’s Denim Catches Fire After Phone Explosion in Market

#Brasil|| Circula en redes este video que muestra el momento en que a una mujer le explota y se enciende su teléfono en el bolsillo trasero, mientras se encontraba haciendo fila para pagar en una tienda en #Anápolis, por lo que sufrió quemaduras de primer y segundo grado… pic.twitter.com/KU4liwgvye — Víctor Cabrera (@victorcabreramx) February 12, 2025

