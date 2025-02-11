An FIR has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, for allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar. The case has been filed under sections 221/121(1)/132/191(2)/190/263(b)/351(3)/111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to police sources, the incident occurred when officials were conducting an operation in the area, and a mob led by Khan reportedly obstructed them. The police have initiated further investigations into the matter. Okhla Assembly Election Result 2025: AAP's Amanatullah Khan and Congress Leader Ariba Khan Trail As BJP Leader Manish Chaudhary Takes Early Lead.

AAP MLA Accused of Leading Attack on Police Team in Jamia Nagar

