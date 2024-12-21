Asha Bindra, a resident of Punjab’s Firozpur district, bravely fought off a masked robber who attempted to snatch her purse in Tuli Wali Street around 4 PM yesterday. The incident, caught on CCTV and now viral, shows the robber dragging Asha along on his motorcycle as she clung to her purse containing a mobile phone and other valuables. Despite being pulled a considerable distance, Asha refused to let go, forcing the assailant to flee empty-handed. She sustained injuries during the struggle but remained undeterred. Recounting the incident, Asha said, “I was going to a camp with a family member when this masked man tried to grab my purse. I didn’t let go, and he eventually fled. I got injured but wasn’t going to give up.” Mumbai Shocker: Naked Man Enters Ladies' AC Coach on CSMT-Kalyan Local Train at Ghatkopar Station, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Punjab Woman Fights Off Robber, Dragged Along Motorcycle but Saves Purse

A motorcyclist snatches a bag from woman in Ferozepur #Punjab pic.twitter.com/xzE4lDcd70 — Charanjit Singh (@SinghCharanjit_) December 21, 2024

