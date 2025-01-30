The Madras High Court recently said that compelling one's spouse or even attempting to "proselytize a spouse to the religion of another" without their consent amounts to violence and mental cruelty. The high court bench of Justices N Seshasayee (now retired) and L Victoria Gowri of the Madurai bench also held that in inter-faith marriages, forcing a spouse to convert to another religion to which the other spouse belongs will amount to the breach of their fundamental right to life and liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution. The high court observed while hearing an appeal filed by a Muslim man challenging a trial court's order dissolving his marriage with a Hindu woman that had been solemnised under the Special Marriage Act. The Madras High Court said that the trial court was right in dissolving such marriage as there existed enough proof of violence and the man’s attempts to convert the woman to Islam forcibly. HC on Workplace Harassment: Any Unwelcome Behaviour at Workplace Is Sexual Harassment Irrespective of Harasser’s Intent, Says Madras High Court.

HC Upholds Trial Court's Order

