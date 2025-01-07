Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra on Monday, January 6, slammed Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for the alleged "scam" of renovating the "Sheesh Mahal", the official residence of the former Chief Minister. During a press conference, Sambit Patra claimed that the CAG report indicated that the AAP government under Kejriwal incurred much higher expenditures on advertisements for various programmes than the money spent on their implementation. Citing the findings of the CAG report, Sambit Patra claimed the cost for "remodelling" Arvind Kejriwal's previous official residence was initially estimated at INR 7.61 crore, but it was "repeatedly" revised and increased at various stages with "no justification for the payments to the consultants". It must be noted that the saffron party has been using the term "Sheesh Mahal", a colloquial Hindi term for an opulent house, to target Arvind Kejriwal for some time now. He also said that a payment of INR 33.66 crore was made for the construction of Kejriwal's "Sheesh Mahal" in April 2022, which was 342.31 per cent higher than the initial estimate. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP’s Freebie Spree To Save Arvind Kejriwal in Polls.

Sambit Patra Questions Expenditure on Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'

