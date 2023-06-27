A shocking incident of police brutality has come to light from Rajasthan. A video of a police constable allegedly thrashing a fruit seller in Rajasthan's Ajmer is going viral on social media. The 30-second video clip shows the constable of Rajasthan police allegedly slapping a fruit seller before dragging him to the police station in Ajmer City. After the incident came to light, Chunaram Jat, Superintendent of Police of Ajmer District suspended the police constable. IAS, IPS Officers Thrash Hotel Staff In Rajasthan's Ajmer; Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Police Constable Beats Fruit Seller in Rajasthan

Deeply disturbing to see such brutality. Hope Rajastan Police leadership takes note. When will our police personnel start appreciating the true meaning of the right to live with dignity as guaranteed under Article 21 of our Constitution?pic.twitter.com/KGA6ndEpKP — Indian Police Foundation (@IPF_ORG) June 27, 2023

Police Constable Suspended After Video Goes Viral

उक्त मामले में सिपाही को निलंबित कर, विभागीय जाँच जारी है। — Ajmer Police (@AjmerpoliceR) June 27, 2023

