The Allahabad High Court said recently said that consumption of alcohol by a wife does not amount to cruelty against her husband, unless it causes her to act in an unwarranted manner. The division bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Om Prakash Shukla observed while deciding a man's appeal seeking divorce from his wife. One of the arguments the applicant made was that his wife was going outside with her friends without informing him and also consuming alcohol. "Consuming of Alcohol by itself does not amount to cruelty, if it is not followed by unwarranted & uncivilized behavior. Though, consuming of alcohol in middle-class society is still a taboo and not a part of culture, however there is no pleadings on record to show as to how consuming of alcohol has caused cruelty to the husband/appellant," the court added. Allahabad High Court Grants Bail to Man Accused of Sexually Exploiting Married Woman, Says ‘Nowadays There Can Be No Presumption That Victim Would Always Tell Entire Story Truthfully in Rape Cases’.

Consuming of Alcohol by Itself Does Not Amount to Cruelty

