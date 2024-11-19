Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined fellow leaders for a photo session at the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil on Tuesday, November 19. A video of the moment has been circulating on Instagram, showing the two leaders sharing the same stage at the G20 Summit in Brazil. As the video progresses, US President Joe Biden, PM Modi, and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau appear to engage in a conversation as Italian PM Giorgia Meloni joins in the discussion. The photo op takes place against the backdrop of growing tensions between India and Canada following the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year, with Ottawa alleging Indian involvement. PM Modi and Other World Leaders Pose for a Family Photo at G20 Summit.

PM Modi and Canadian Counterpart Trudeau Share Stage for Photo Session in Brazil

