Nearly a month after the Mujpur-Gambhira bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Anand district claimed 20 lives, an operation to retrieve a tanker truck still hanging from the broken span is finally underway on August 5. The complex rescue is being handled by the Vishwakarma Group from Porbandar using hydraulic jacks and four pulling trucks, under drone surveillance, said Anand District Collector Praveen Choudhary. He added that the delay was due to challenging engineering and safety issues. The July 9 collapse saw multiple vehicles plunge into the Mahi river, with 20 bodies recovered over three days. Mounting public pressure and interdepartmental blame had prompted Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to order urgent action. Vadodara Bridge Collapse: 9 Dead, Several Injured As Gambhira-Mujpur Bridge Collapses in Gujarat; Survivors and Eyewitnesses Recall Terrifying Moments.

Operation Underway To Retrieve Truck After Nearly Month of Gambhira Bridge Collapse

#WATCH | Gujarat: Operation to retrieve a truck that was stuck on Gambhira bridge in Anand since the bridge collapsed on July 9, 2025, is being carried out today. Twenty people died when the bridge collapsed. Anand DC Praveen Choudhary said, "It was difficult to rescue the… pic.twitter.com/0ht1vGrf2F — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

