In a shocking incident, a transgender individual was shot dead in broad daylight near Chochakpur Mod, Nandganj Bazaar. The victim, identified as Harsh Upadhyay, also known as Ganga Kinnar, was visiting the market when the incident occurred. According to reports, unidentified assailants entered a clothing store and opened fire at the victim before fleeing the scene. The brutal crime has sent shockwaves across the area, leaving locals in fear. Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlesh Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The police are making efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrators involved in this heinous crime. The Ghazipur Police issued a statement assuring swift legal action in the matter.

Transgender Shot Dead in Broad Daylight, Police Responds

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में सम्बन्धित थाने पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — Ghazipur Police (@ghazipurpolice) December 29, 2024

