A new twist has come in the violence case in Goa involving a tourist family from Delhi. On Thursday, the Spazio hotel in Anjuna released a CCTV video of the altercation between its employees and the Delhi tourists. Contrary to what the tourist Jatin Sharma claimed in his police complaint earlier this week, the video shows that he charged at the staff member in a threatening way near the poolside in the hotel. Earlier, videos of Jatin Sharma and another tourist laying seriously injured after clash in Goa resort had gone viral on social media. Goa: Tourist Family Attacked With Swords in Anjuna, CM Pramod Sawant Directs Police To Take Harshest Action Against Perpetrators (Disturbing Video).

Anjuna Resort Releases Footage of Brawl:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prudent Media Official (@prudentmediagoa)

Anuja Resort Clash Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JATIN SHARMA (@jatin_sharma_117)

