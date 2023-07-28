The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced is is all set to begin the construction of the Twin Tunnel under Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. The twin tunnel that will connect the Western and Eastern Suburbs will run for 12.20 kilometres. The BMC said that the ongoing tender process for the construction of twin and fully underground tunnels (distance of 4.70 km each & box tunnel including approaches 1.6 km length in Film City premises) from Goregaon Film City to Mulund Khindipada has been successful. The actual work for the tunnel will kick off in October 2023 and it will be built in 4.5 years. The project has been awarded to Mumbai-based J Kumar Infra Projects Limited and Hyderabad-based NCC Limited. BMC Steps Up Control Measures as Malaria Cases Rise to 400 in Mumbai, to Fumigate Infection Using Drones.

Goregaon Mulund Link Road Project:

📢Big News for Mumbai's Commuters! 🏗 BMC is all set to begin the construction of the Twin Tunnel under Goregaon-Mulund Link Road! 🛣 BMC has taken up the 12.20 km Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project to connect the Western and Eastern Suburbs. 🚘Under this, the ongoing tender… pic.twitter.com/u0PEc5Y1NA — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 28, 2023

