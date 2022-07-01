Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to everyone, especially to the vibrant 'Kutchi' community, spread across the world, on the occasion of Ashadhi Bij. Ashadhi Bij falls on the second day of Shukla paksha of Ashada month of Hindu calendar. PM Modi wishes peace, happiness, and harmony to everyone for the coming year. Here's what PM said through his tweet, "Greetings to everyone, especially the vibrant Kutchi community spread across the world, on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij. May this coming year bring peace, happiness and good health in everyone’s lives." PM Modi, as we all know, is born in Gujarat and so naturally has some sentiments attached to the birthplace & its culture.

Greetings to everyone, especially the vibrant Kutchi community spread across the world, on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij. May this coming year bring peace, happiness and good health in everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2022

