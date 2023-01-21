Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended wishes to the people of Meghalaya on their formation day. "Greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art and passion towards sports. People from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for Meghalaya’s continuous progress in the years to come," wrote PM Modi on Twitter. This year marks the 51st Foundation Day of Meghalaya. Tripura Statehood Day 2023 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Extends Best Wishes to People of Tripura, Says 'State Has Seen Great Transformation in Last Five Years'.

Meghalaya Statehood Day 2023 Greetings:

