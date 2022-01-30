Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled a grand wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. This iconic wall mural, measuring 100 square meters, is made from about 2,975 kulhad cups. The mural has been created by arranging kulhad cups on an aluminum sheet to form the Gandhiji's visage.

See Mahatma's Wall Mural Here:

