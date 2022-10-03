In an unfortunate incident, one person died after a building collapsed in Gurugram. As per reports, a total of 4 were trapped in the debris. "While 2 have been rescued safely, one body too has been retrieved. One laborer is still trapped inside & attempts are being made to rescue him. Compensation to be given as per rules," DC Nishant Yadav said. Gurugram: Building, Being Demolished, Collapses; Two Labourers Trapped.

A Total of 4 Were Trapped in the Debris

