On Tuesday, several residents from Gurugram took to the microblogging to complain and vent their anger as the city faced a power outage since Monday, May 23. Twitter user Rohit said that there was no electricity since yesterday in AIPL peaceful homes sector 70A Gurgaon, while another user identified as Ashok said that even after 35 hours of the thunderstorm, the electricity supply was not restored in Sec.51, Gurgaon. Tagging Haryana DISCOMs, another user said that the Urja Mitra app did not allow to register complaint either.

Check tweets:

What kind of global city this is?

#DHVBNL No electricity since yesterday in AIPL peaceful homes sector 70A Gurgaon. More than 24 hours now , No ETA by DHVBNL till now. What kind of Global city this is ?? @cmohry @PMOIndia @TOIGurgaon @ranjitchautala — rohit (@Rohitbathla2020) May 24, 2022

Residents says poorly maintained infrastructure

@cmohry @dhvbn Even after 35 hours of thunderstorm ,electricity supply not restored in Sec.51,Gurgaon. Hopeless DHBVNL .NO ONE IS READY TO LISTEN. Poorly maintained infrastructure. — Ashok (@Ashok60917854) May 24, 2022

App doesn't allow complaints

@PowerHaryana No electricity in #Sector30 (south city-1)Gurgaon since Monday 2:30 AM (40+ hours), still counting. #DHBVN number is switched off. @Urja_Mitra app doesn’t allow to register complaint either. 1912 is down as well. Need help @DC_Gurugram @cmohry @ranjitchautala — MUKUND MURARI (@murari_88) May 24, 2022

No electricity since Monday

No electricity since yesterday morning sec70A, Gurgaon, Haryana @cmohry — UJJWAL JEE (@ujjwaljee007) May 24, 2022

