All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres will remain open tomorrow, August 2 in Haryana's Gurugram. However, all educational institutions in Gurugram's Sohna Sub-division will continue to remain closed. District Magistrate and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav issued orders in this context. As per reports, the decision has been taken as normalcy has been restored in Gurugram. The local administration has also requested citizens to remain calm and avoid rumours. Meanwhile, the violence continued to spread to several areas of Haryana including Gurugram after clashes erupted between two groups in Nuh. Earlier in the day, in a fresh case of communal violence, a mob allegedly set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur. Gurugram Violence Videos: Work From Home Announced for Private Employees Amid Reports of Arson Day After Nuh Clashes, Authorities Say Situation Under Control.

Gurugram School Holiday News

Schools and Colleges in Sohna Sub-Division To Remain Closed

All educational institutions in Gurugram to remain open like normal days, except in Sohna Sub-division. Normalcy restored in Gurugram. Citizens are requested to remain clam and avoid rumours. @cmohry @DiprHaryana @DC_Gurugram @diprogurugram1 pic.twitter.com/3RBp1ZUZR0 — Nishant Yadav IAS (@nishantyadavIAS) August 1, 2023

