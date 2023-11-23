The Delhi High Court recently ordered the release of Rs 1 crore ex-gratia compensation to the wife and father of 31-year-old constable Amit Kumar. Delhi police constable Amit Kumar had passed away during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic while performing his duties. Noting that the Delhi Government has agreed to release the ex gratia payment, Justice Prathiba M Singh said, "The amount in terms of the Cabinet Decision dated 3rd November 2023 shall now be released to the Petitioner and the father of the deceased within four weeks." It must be noted that the court was dealing with a plea moved by Amit Kumar's wife, who was expecting her child at the time when her husband passed away during duty. Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Man Accused of Murdering His Female Partner, Says 'They Had a Suicide Pact'.

HC on Ex-Gratia Compensation

