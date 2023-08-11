The Allahabad High Court on Thursday made an observation stating that women are filing false FIRs POCSO and SC-ST Act. The high court on Thursday said that in "maximum cases", women are filing false FIRs under the POCSO/ SC-ST Act and using it as a "weapon to grab money" from the state. "This practice should stop," the court states, reports Live Law. The Allahabad High Court further said that false FIRs are being lodged just for taking money from the State and the same has the effect of ruining the image of innocent persons in society. HC on Rape Victim Girl's Kundali: Allahabad High Court Asks Lucknow University Astrology Dept To Step In After Accused Refuses To Marry Woman for Being a 'Mangalik'.

HC on False FIRs

