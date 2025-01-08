Today, January 8, the Bombay High Court criticised a 66-year-old man for seeking termination of pregnancy of his 27-year-old adoptive daughter with below-average intelligence. The woman, who is over 20 weeks pregnant, is learned to have refused to consent to the abortion. On the other hand, a medical board has found the foetus to be normal. The high court bench of Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Rajesh S Patil also observed that the expecting mother had not been legally declared as mentally ill or mentally retarded, and it was only a borderline case of intellectual functioning. "Observation is she has below average intelligence. Nobody can be super intelligent.. we are human beings, everybody has different level of intelligence. Because she has below average intelligence, she has no right to be a mother?" the Court asked. ‘Consent of Victim Was Immaterial Considering Her IQ Was Only 42%’: Bombay High Court Denies Interim Bail to 73-Year-Old Man Convicted for Raping Intellectually Disabled Domestic Help.

Nobody Can Be Super Intelligent, Says HC

Does woman with below average intelligence have no right to be a mother? Bombay High Court asks Read full story: https://t.co/oCFiq7EABL pic.twitter.com/Dr64iTXPjU — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) January 8, 2025

