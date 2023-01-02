In an unfortunate incident that took place in Rajasthan, eight coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division. The incident took place at around 3.27 am today. No casualty was reported in the incident. "An accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by Railways," CPRO, North Western Railway said. After the incident came to light, the railways released helpline numbers for passengers and concerned family members. "Passengers and their families can also contact- 138 and 1072- for any information," CPRO, North Western Railway said.

Check Tweet:

Helpline numbers for passengers & concerned family members: For Jodhpur: 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646 For Pali Marwar: 02932250324 Passengers and their families can also contact- 138 and 1072- for any information: CPRO, North Western Railway pic.twitter.com/sLow9bbIOf — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)