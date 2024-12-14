A viral video on Instagram reveals vehicles losing control on snow-covered roads near Himachal Pradesh’s Atal Tunnel, the world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet. The footage shows several cars skidding dangerously on the icy stretch, creating chaos. In a dramatic moment, a white Mahindra Thar slides backward, prompting the driver to jump out of the vehicle. The driver lands precariously close to the front wheel but escapes unscathed. The incident highlights the perils of winter driving, urging travellers to exercise extreme caution in snowy conditions. Himachal Pradesh: Vehicles Damaged After Tree Gets Uprooted Due to Severe Storm in Manali, Video Surfaces.

Cars Skid on Snowy Roads Near Atal Tunnel

