Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali and surrounding areas, including Solang Nala and Atal Tunnel, has led to a massive traffic jam. The traffic jam led to the stranding of over 1,000 tourist vehicles. According to the news agency IANS, a 6-kilometre-long traffic jam was formed on the Manali-Solang Nala route as tourists' vehicles got stuck in the snow. A video showing the traffic jam has also gone viral on social media. Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Cold Wave, Heavy Snowfall.

Heavy Snowfalls Leads to Traffic Jam in Himachal Pradesh

Watch: Heavy snowfall in Manali and surrounding areas, including Solang Nala and Atal Tunnel, has led to a traffic jam, stranding over 1,000 tourist vehicles. A 6-kilometer-long jam formed on the Manali-Solang Nala route as tourists’ vehicles got stuck in the snow pic.twitter.com/CoADiIRT0W — IANS (@ians_india) December 27, 2024

