In a horrifying incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, the mutilated body of a 3-year-old girl was discovered in Bilaspur village days after she was reported missing. The girl’s father, Danish, had lodged a missing person complaint with the Rampur police on April 7. The police found the girl’s body dumped on an open plot. The body was in a gruesome state, with both legs chopped off and the head placed inside a plastic cover. Marks on the body suggested that stray animals had attacked it, as it had been left exposed for two days. The police investigation revealed a chilling narrative. The girl was murdered by a woman known to her father. The girl’s mother had discovered her husband’s relationship with this woman, leading to tension between the couple. On a fateful day, when the girl had gone out to buy sweets, the woman lured her home and committed the heinous act. She then mutilated the girl’s body and dumped it near her house. The police have arrested the woman, who is now in custody. Haryana Shocker: Class 10 Student Shot at For Opposing Harassment of Mother and Sister by Goons, Investigation Launched.

Rampur Murder

UP : रामपुर जिले में 3 वर्षीय बच्ची की हत्या का खुलासा। पड़ोसी युवती फराह नाज गिरफ्तार। युवती का बच्ची के पिता दानिश से अफेयर था। दानिश की बीवी को ये बात पता चल गई। घर में लड़ाई हुई तो दानिश ने उससे बातचीत बंद कर दी। इसी जलन में युवती ने बच्ची को मार डाला। SP ने कहा- 'युवती ने… https://t.co/qrdHHEBR2h pic.twitter.com/hIiEOtCR9h — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 10, 2024

