The Supreme Court recently said that a criminal case for cruelty under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) cannot be sustained against a woman with whom the husband had an extra-marital affair. The top court also said that such a woman would not come within the ambit of the term "relative" under Section 498A IPC. A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan thus quashed a criminal case against a woman who was named as an accused on the allegation that she was a romantic partner of the husband of the complainant-wife. The apex court further observed that "a girlfriend or even a woman with whom a man has had romantic or sexual relations outside of marriage could not be construed to be a relative." SC on 498A: Merely Because Wife Didn’t File Complaint Under Section 498A of IPC for Many Years Doesn’t Mean There Was No Cruelty by Husband, Says Supreme Court; Rejects Man’s Plea for Discharge.

HC Quashes Criminal Complaint Against Woman Named as Accused

Husband's Girlfriend Or Romantic Partner Can't Be Made Accused In S.498A IPC Case : Supreme Court#SupremeCourt https://t.co/4IIIAqGbL8 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)