Two individuals were injured in a road accident today on the Outer Ring Road near Keesara. The car they were travelling in lost control and crashed into a stationary lorry. Initial reports suggest that rash and negligent driving may have caused the mishap. Authorities have started an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The incident has raised concerns about the need for stricter enforcement of traffic safety measures in the area. Rangareddy Road Accident: 3 Killed As Truck Runs Over Vegetable Vendors in Telangana.

Car Crushed in Collision with Lorry on Outer Ring Road Near Keesara

#Hyderabad : Two persons were injured after the car in which they were travelling in lost control and crashed into a lorry on the Outer Ring Road near Keesara, today. A rash and negligent driving is suspected to have led to the mishap.#RoadSafety #RoadAccident #CarAccident pic.twitter.com/tAQd7g0oKH — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 6, 2024

