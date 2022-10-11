On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.8 percent for Financial Year 2023. As per reports, India remains on track to be one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Earlier, IMF projected India's growth projection to be 6.8 percent for 2022 and 6.1 percent for 2023. "World’s 3 largest economies—US, China & the euro area—will continue to stall...We expect global inflation to peak at 9.5% this year before slowing to 4.1% by 2024," IMF said. IDBI Bank Sale: Corporates Cannot Be Bidding Consortium Members Due to RBI Norms.

IMF Projects India’s Growth Projection To Be 6.8% for 2022 & 6.1% for 2023

IMF cuts India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.8% for FY23, India remains on track to be one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

