Bihar government on Tuesday ordered closure of all parks from December 31, 2021 to January 2, 2022. The state government announced SOP to curb the spread of new variant of COVID-19, Omicron. The state government announced closure of all parks in view of the upcoming New year celebrations. The government also made masks mandatory during social gatherings in the state. Bihar government also said that it will be the responsibility of the organisers of any event to make sure that the social distancing norms are strictly adhered. The government also ordered to shut Jaivik Udyaan.

