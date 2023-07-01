Amid the ongoing unrest in France, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office on Saturday reacted to a viral tweet which demanded the BJP be sent to France to control the riot situation over there. The reaction by UP CMO's office came after Twitter user Professor N John Camm demanded that Yogi should be sent to France to control the unrest over there. "India must send @myogiadityanath to France to control riot situation there and My God, he will do it within 24 hours," the tweet read. Reacting to the viral tweet, UP CM Yogi Adityanath's office said, "Whenever extremism fuels riots, chaos engulfs and law & order situation arises in any part of the globe, the World seeks solace and yearns for the transformative "Yogi Model" of Law & Order established by Maharaj Ji in Uttar Pradesh". While the tweet is going viral, it caught netizens' attention as many claimed that the so-called professor was an imposter and the Twitter account allegedly belonged to Dr Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who was once arrested for a cheating case. Meanwhile, France has been witnessing massive riots for the last 4 days after the police reportedly shot a 17-year-old teenager on Tuesday. CM Yogi Adityanath Most Popular Chief Minister on Twitter: Uttar Pradesh CM Sets New Record as His Twitter Account Crosses 25 Million Followers Mark.

UP CMO's Office Reacts to Viral Tweet

Whenever extremism fuels riots, chaos engulfs and law & order situation arises in any part of the globe, the World seeks solace and yearns for the transformative "Yogi Model" of Law & Order established by Maharaj Ji in Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/xyFxd1YBpi — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) July 1, 2023

Meanwhile the Demand by the So-Called Professor

India must send @myogiadityanath to France to control riot situation there and My God,he will do it within 24 hours. — Prof.N John Camm (@njohncamm) June 30, 2023

Here's How Netizens Reacted

I’m sure Yogi adityanath’s office knows the real name of the man they have responded to i.e Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav aka John Camm 😊 — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) July 1, 2023

Yogi yeh Prof N John Camm' ka naam Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav hai. pic.twitter.com/62R823qAQb — Zayn Khan (@zaynbayboi) July 1, 2023

Who Is Real John Camm? Netizens Answer

Pic 1: Real John Camm who is a professor of clinical cardiology Pic 2: Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav who is impersonating as Prof John Camm on twitter and has criminal Charges against him in India. RT coz nobody will tell you this pic.twitter.com/Tsdo4DFOZp — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) July 1, 2023

