The Indian Air force confirmed that the China-bound Mahan Air flight which had a bomb threat is now out of Indian airspace. Earlier in the day, Indian Air Force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the Iranian airplane that was moving towards the New Delhi airspace. As per reports, inputs were received by security agencies in Delhi about the possibility of a bomb on board, which triggered an alert and permission was not granted to the plane to land in Delhi. IAF Jets Scrambled After ‘Bomb Threat’ Onboard Iranian Plane Over Indian Airspace Triggers Alert.

China-Bound Mahan Air Flight Now Out of Indian Airspace

Indian Air force confirms to ANI that the China-bound Mahan Air flight which had a bomb threat is now out of Indian airspace pic.twitter.com/i6rPfWjInW — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)