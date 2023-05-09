The Indian Army has decided to adopt a common uniform for the rank of Brigadier and above officials irrespective of their appointments and the parent cadre that they are posted in. This decision will also emphasise that the Indian Army is fair and equal, it will be implemented from August 1. The decision was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently concluded Army Commanders' Conference, reports said. The headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belts and shoes of senior officers of flag rank (Brigadier and above) will now be standardised and common which will bring uniformity in the attires of the higher-ranking army officers. Indian Army to Soon Introduce Gender-Neutral Selection Board For Promotion to Colonel Rank: Report.

Indian Army Uniform Change

The headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes of senior officers of flag rank (Brigadier and above) will now be standardised and common. The flag-rank officers will now not wear any lanyards. The changes will be implemented from August 1 this year. There is… — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

