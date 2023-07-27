A research vessel of the Government of India, carrying 28 crew members and eight scientists, faced technical issues, leaving them stranded between Goa and Karwar. The vessel, carrying a total of 36 people, was safely brought towards Goa, ensuring the crews' safety. A video shared by news agency ANI captures the Indian Coast Guard team towing the vessel to safety. KL Arun, DIG Coast Guard, confirmed the successful rescue. Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Vajra’ Rescues Seven Olive Ridley Turtles Entangled in Ghost Net in Gulf of Mannar (See Pics).

Indian Coast Guard Rescues Stranded Research Vessel

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard team rescue a research vessel of the Government of India, stuck between Goa and Karwar due to technical issues. The 28-member crew and 8 scientists - total of 36 people - were stuck on the ship and are now being brought towards Goa. The passengers are… pic.twitter.com/78DceolOkU — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

