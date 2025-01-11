The Indian rupee fell 34 paise on Saturday, reaching an all-time low of 86.20 against the US dollar due to multiple economic pressures. Forex traders attributed the decline to a stronger dollar, driven by increased demand amid expectations of restrictive trade policies under the incoming US administration led by Donald Trump. Additionally, surging global crude oil prices and negative trends in domestic equity markets further weakened the rupee. The currency’s fall was exacerbated by significant foreign fund outflows, creating further instability. INR vs USD: Indian Rupee Falls 5 Paise to 85.69 Against US Dollar in Early Trade.

