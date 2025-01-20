With this win, Manchester City are back in the top four spot in the Premier League 2024-25 standings or we can even mention the Champions League spot. Phil Foden opened the scoring for the Cityzens in the 27th minute. Mateo Kovacic doubled the lead for Man City in the first half. Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and James McAtee scored a goal each in the second half to help Man City secure a dominating 6-0 win over Ipswich Town away from home. Denis Law Dies: Former Scotland and Manchester United Legend Passes Away Aged 84.

Ipswich Town vs Man City Result

