The list of bank holidays for the month of January 2025 is out. Having said that, it's important to know if banks will be closed on festivals such as Lohri and Makar Sankranti, which will be celebrated on January 13 and 14, respectively, this year. As the festival of Lohri will be celebrated today, January 13, people are looking online to know if there is a bank holiday for Lohri. According to the bank holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there is no bank holiday on January 13. This means banks will function normally across the country on account of the Lohri festival. Happy Lohri 2025 Greetings, Wishes & Harvest Quotes: Send HD Images, Messages, Wallpapers and WhatsApp Status To Celebrate the Festival.

Is It a Bank Holiday on January 13?

