A fire broke out in the MLA Hostel in Srinagar on December 10, engulfing the first floor of the building. Firefighting teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, and multiple fire tenders can be seen battling the blaze, as shown in a video shared by ANI. Thick black smoke rose from the building while firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities are investigating the incident. Further details regarding any casualties or damage are awaited. Anantnag Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Mosque, Several Houses in Jammu and Kashmir’s Khanabal; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Firefighting Operation Underway at MLA Hostel in Srinagar

#WATCH | J&K | Fire breaks out in MLA hostel in Srinagar; Operation to douse fire is underway Details awaited pic.twitter.com/L76Xm84uBz — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2024

