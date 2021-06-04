Health workers in Jammu and Kashmir were seen crossing a river to reach a remote area of Kandi block in Rajouri. The health workers were going to the remote block to conduct a COVID-19 vaccination drive.

An extensive vaccination drive was carried out throughout the Kandi block today. The aim is to vaccinate 100% population against COVID even in far-flung and inaccessible areas: Dr Iqbal Malik, Block Medical Officer, Kandi — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

