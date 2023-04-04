The Jammu and Kashmir High Court recently said that a widow could not be denied family pension on the ground of divorce proceedings during the husband's lifetime even though the man has passed away. The high court bench of Justice Rahul Bharti stated that family pension is a right under the law and can only be taken away if permitted by the law, reports Bar and Bench. The High Court observed while hearing a widow's plea. In her plea, the widow sought the pension of her deceased husband who served as a constable in the Border Security Force (BSF) till 2015. Justice Tashi Rabstan Appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh High Court.

Cannot Deny Family Pension to Widow

