Security has been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir after a tiffin box timer-based Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found on the Sidhra Narwal highway stretch on Sunday morning, November 5. Soon after the incident, a police team along with a bomb disposal squad reached the spot, halted the traffic movement and the IED was seized and defused, an official told. Jammu and Kashmir: IED Found Planted in Tiffin Box on Sidhra Narwal Highway, Say Police.

Security Beefed Up After Tiffin Box IED Found in Nagrota

#WATCH | J&K: Security tightened in Jammu's Nagrota after a tiffin box timer-based Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found on the Sidhra Narwal highway stretch in Jammu. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/9JLbhORQoH — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

